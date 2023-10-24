Exclusive: We did not have fast bowlers like West Indies, but we had great spinners like Bedi, says Kirmani

Bedi, who passed away at the age of 77 on Monday, formed the iconic Indian spin quartet with Chandrasekhar, Prasanna and Venkataraghavan

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 12:45 AM

Jim Laker once summed up the beauty of Bishan Singh Bedi's craft when the English off-spinner compared him to Australia's Ray Lindwall.

While Bedi, who passed away at the age of 77 on Monday, was an orthodox left-arm spinner, Lindwall was one of the most hostile fast bowlers the world has ever seen.

But they had two things in common: a rhythmic run-up and a classical action.

The beauty of their craft made such an impact on the cricketing romantics that it compelled Laker, the first bowler in history to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings, to wax lyrical.

"My idea of paradise is Lord's in the sunshine with Ray Lindwall bowling from one end, Bishan Bedi from the other," Laker mused.

Bedi is now perhaps bowling in the cricketing heavens.

There was never a more complete left-arm spinner on the planet from the time he made his Test debut in 1967 to his final appearance in India colours in 1979.

He brought the world's best batsmen of his time to their knees with his loop, turn and drift, taking 266 wickets in 67 Tests, scripting some of the most famous wins in Indian cricket.

Bedi also formed the iconic Indian spin quartet with Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan to torment many a world-class batsman.

Syed Kirmani, arguably India's finest wicketkeeper ever, says keeping to Bedi and his three partners was a life-changing moment in his career.

"Bishan Singh Bedi was my first captain. I became the best wicketkeeper in the world because I was fortunate to improve my skills while keeping to him and those great spinners," Kirmani told the Khaleej Times over the phone from India.

"I made my debut under him. He was my mentor and I learned so much from him. He was a genius as a left-arm spinner.

"We were so lucky that we had four world-class spinners in our team those days with Chandra, Venkat and Prasanna the other ones.

"We didn't have the fast bowlers like the West Indies or Australia, and yet the other teams were worried against us because we had those great spinners."

Kirmani said the news of Bedi's demise left him heartbroken.

"It's a very sad moment for Indian cricket and for me personally. Look, he was struggling with health issues for a long time and he left us today. That's the rule, all of us have to go one day. Nevertheless, it's a very sad day for cricket and all those people who knew him personally," he said.

As captain, Bedi will always be remembered for leading the team to a famous win at Port of Spain when India chased down 406 against the mighty West Indies in a record run chase.

But for Kirmani, Bedi's impact as leader was much bigger.

"He brought togetherness to the team. As captain he also created a wonderful atmosphere and sense of friendship with the rival teams after the match," Kirmani recalled.

"I remember we would go to the rival dressing room after a Test match to shake hands after a win or a loss. That showed us the value of sportsmanship."

Finally, Kirmani acknowledged that he would not have become the best wicketkeeper in the 1983 World Cup without the influence Bedi had in his game.

"My keeping improved so much while standing up to him. If I had not kept wickets to him, I don't think I would have become one of the world's best wicketkeepers," the 1983 World Cup winner said.

"I was very fortunate to play cricket under him and learn from him."

