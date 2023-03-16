Exclusive: Never give up on your dreams, Michael Vaughan tells UAE cricketers

The former England captain will be supporting young cricketers at the newly-launched Mentors Academy in Dubai

Michael Vaughan interacts with students during the official launch of the Mentors Academy at GEMS Modern Academy in Dubai. — Photo by M. Sajjad

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 7:59 PM

'Work hard and seize your moment," Michael Vaughan, who wrote his name in the history books by famously leading England to the 2005 Ashes victory, told aspiring cricketers in Dubai on Thursday.

Vaughan will be supporting young cricketers at the newly-launched Mentors Academy in Dubai.

The graceful former England batsman said it's imperative to work hard and never give up in life.

"I think it's all about taking the opportunity, that's what I say to kids, you will get an opportunity in life, you will get a moment in life if you work hard," Vaughan, attended the launch of the Mentors Academy at the GEMS Modern Academy alongside Virender Sehwag, Chaminda Vaas and Nida Dar told the Khaleej Times.

"If you don't work hard, you won't get that opportunity. In 2005 we had that moment when as a group of players, we realised that we had a moment, we had to win. And we grabbed that moment.

"So you get these chances in your life that you have to take. That's what I always tell kids kids that you always get a moment that can change your life. So work hard and never give up on your dreams."

ALSO READ: