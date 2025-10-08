Esha Oza to lead UAE against Papua New Guinea in ODI series

The UAE Women’s team will continue to gain more ODI exposure with a four-match away series against Papua New Guinea following their successful tour of Zimbabwe where the team drew their maiden ODI series 2-2.

Having shared the honours in the ODI series, the UAE won the T20 series 2-0 against Zimbabwe.

Prolific all-rounder Esha Oza will lead the 16-member squad. The opening match of the series will be played on Monday, October 13.

The second, third and fourth ODIs will be played on 15, 17 and 19 October. All four matches will start at 9:30am local time.

Amini Park, Port Moresby will be the venue for all four matches.

UAE women’s squad for Papua New Guinea tour: Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige and Vaishnave Mahesh.

Support Staff: Subha Venkataraman (team manager), Ahmed Raza (head coach) and Merin Saji (physiotherapist).

UAE Women’s tour of Papua New Guinea – ODI series schedule:

October 13: First ODI, Amini Park, Port Moresby

October 15: Second ODI, Amini Park, Port Moresby

October 17: Third ODI, Amini Park, Port Moresby

October 19: Fourth ODI, Amini Park, Port Moresby