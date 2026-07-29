Esha Oza congratulates UAE U19 team after World Cup qualification

The UAE senior national women’s team captain Esha Oza congratulated the country’s U19 team after they qualified for the 2027 ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

The UAE won the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 Asia Qualifier final against Malaysia by one run in a thrilling finish in Kuala Lumpur to book their place in the global event.

“Congrats, girls! Brilliant win. It’s a great way to qualify for the World Cup,” Oza said in a video message.

“You are going to the World Cup and will get to play against the best teams in the world. Wishing you all the very best.”

In Wednesday’s final, the UAE held their nerve while defending a modest total of 95, restricting Malaysia to 94 for six in their 20 overs.

The star of the show was Al Maseera Jahangir, who was named Player of the Match for her all-round performance of 31 runs and 2-12.

Brief scores:

UAE U19: 95 all out in 19.3 overs (Al Maseera Jahangir 31, Mehul Kulkarni 22, Utara Iyer 19; Irdina Nabil 2-20, Nur Qalysha 2-21)

Malaysia U19: 94/6 in 20 overs (Nurin Imanina 36, Nazatul Husna 16; Al Maseera Jahangir 2-12)

Player of the Match: Al Maseera Jahangir