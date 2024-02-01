England's Bashir to debut against India in second Test

Shoaib Bashir. Photo: PTI file

Published: Thu 1 Feb 2024, 6:37 PM

England announced on Thursday that spinner Shoaib Bashir would make his Test debut in the second match of their India tour, after an injury to Jack Leach.

The tourists lead the five-match series 1-0 ahead of the Test starting on Friday in Visakhapatnam and have made two changes with James Anderson coming in as the lone quick.

Bashir made a late entry into India after a visa delay — the latest cricketer of Pakistani descent to have such troubles in India — and missed the opener that England won by 28 runs.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The 20-year-old off-spinner had to fly back to London from Abu Dhabi to finish the required paperwork for his entry to India.

"He was just taking it all in to be honest, landing that early then coming in and seeing what had gone on," Stokes said on Bashir joining the team on Sunday.

"I think he really enjoyed being in that dressing room. There's no worries and no issues for me that he's been away from the group for a period of time, then coming back in to make his debut," he added.

"It's not like he's forgotten how to bowl".

Bashir will join fellow spinners Rehan Ahmed, Joe Root and Tom Hartley, the latter starring in the opening win with figures of 7-62 in his Test debut.

Leach, a left-arm spinner, injured his knee while fielding in the first Test and played a limited role before being forced out of the second with a haematoma.

Anderson replaces Wood

Anderson returns to the team to replace Mark Wood, who bowled 25 overs without a wicket in Hyderabad.

The 41-year-old is 10 shy of 700 Test wickets and Stokes hailed his old warhorse.

"Bringing Jimmy's experience, the class that he has, is great and I think it also goes under the radar how good his record in India is," said Stokes.

"He has different skill sets that I will be able to exploit in Indian conditions."

Stokes also defended Wood for going wicketless in the first Test.

"The sort of wicket last week didn't really offer too much assistance. He'll definitely have a part to play further on," said Stokes.

Part-time spinner Root returned a match haul of five wickets, including four in India's first innings, and ably supported the young slow bowlers including Hartley and teenager Ahmed.

"To also have the benefit of Joe's bowling out here is obviously massive," said Stokes.

Stokes said the wicket in Visakhapatnam will spin as the match goes on, but the tourists would not go in with "many preconceived ideas" about the track.

England XI

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

ALSO READ: