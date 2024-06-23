E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

England thrash USA to reach T20 World Cup semifinals

Buttler made a blistering 83 not out, hitting Harmeet Singh for five sixes in an over costing 32 runs, as his side raced to 117-0 in 9.4 overs

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
England captain Jos Buttler plays a shot during the match against USA. — AFP
England captain Jos Buttler plays a shot during the match against USA. — AFP

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 9:38 PM

Reigning champions England qualified for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup after hammering the United States by 10 wickets in their concluding Super Eights match in Barbados on Sunday.

Chris Jordan took four wickets in five balls, including the third hat-trick of the tournament, as England dismissed the USA for 115.


England captain Jos Buttler then made a blistering 83 not out, hitting Harmeet Singh for five sixes in an over costing 32 runs, as his side raced to 117-0 in 9.4 overs.

By reaching their target so quickly England assured themselves of a place in the last four on net run-rate, regardless of the outcome of Sunday's final Group Two Super Eights match between co-hosts the West Indies and South Africa in Antigua.


ALSO READ:


More news from Sports