England suffer Ashes blow as Pope sidelined for rest of series

England's Ollie Pope walks off for medical attention after injuring his shoulder while fielding during the second Test at Lord's/ - Reuters

Published: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 4:11 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jul 2023, 5:46 PM

England suffered a major Ashes setback on Tuesday as Ollie Pope was ruled out for the rest of the series against Australia after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the second Test.

Pope was injured while fielding on the first day at Lord's last week and aggravated the problem after England were told they were not permitted to use a substitute fielder in the second innings.

The 25-year-old underwent scans on his right shoulder that showed he needs surgery, forcing him to the sidelines for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

England are likely to replace vice-captain Pope with Dan Lawrence for the third Test starting on Thursday at Headingley.

Lawrence won the last of his 11 Test caps last March and has not played since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took charge of the side.

England have decided not to call up any additional batting cover.

"England and Surrey batter Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series after dislocating his right shoulder during the second Ashes Test at Lord's last week," an England and Wales Cricket Boar statement said.

"Scans in London on Monday revealed the full extent of the injury and he will miss the rest of the summer campaign and will require surgery.

"He will work closely with the England and Surrey medical teams in respect of his rehabilitation."

England are trailing 2-0 in the five-match series after losing at Lord's.

They are attempting to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015, while Australia have not won in England since 2001.

Meanwile, Yorkshire County Cricket Club said they have ramped up security for the Test after 'Just Stop Oil' protesters disrupted the second match between England and Australia at Lord's.

Protesters interrupted the first morning of the Lord's test in London when they scattered orange powder on the outfield before one was carried off by England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Three people were charged with aggravated trespass.

There is also concern about the behaviour of fans towards Australia players following the controversial dismissal of Bairstow on the final day, which triggered long and loud booing from the crowd.

Australian players were also verbally abused by MCC members in the stadium's Long Room.

"Clearly, some incidents at Lord's have heightened the interest and exposure of the third test," the club said in a statement on Monday, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

"The wellbeing of players, officials and spectators is paramount, and we are implementing appropriate measures to do everything within our control to keep everyone safe.

"We will continue to work closely with both ECB (England & Wales Cricket Board) and West Yorkshire Police to ensure our safety measures are proportionate for this fixture."

The Times newspaper reported Yorkshire have hired a team of "sprinter stewards" to prevent protesters from breaching initial perimeter security.

'Just Stop Oil' protesters have disrupted other sporting events in England this year, including the Premiership Rugby final and the World Snooker Championship.