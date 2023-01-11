England star Mills determined to stamp his mark on ILT20

The 30 year-old left-arm quick was part of England's ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad

Fast bowler Tymal Mills will play for the Desert Vipers at the DP World ILT20 in the UAE.

Fast bowler Tymal Mills, one of three players to sport the new Desert Vipers kit at the jersey launch on Monday, said he would be ready for the Desert Vipers’ DP World ILT20 (January 13-February 12) opener after a family crisis ruled him out of a spell in Australia’s Big Bash League.

Mills was due to play for the Perth Scorchers but had to pull out when his daughter was taken ill.

However, speaking just a day after arriving in Dubai to link up with his Desert Vipers teammates, he said the trauma of that situation was now in the past and he was looking forward to getting back into action.

“My daughter was sick and in hospital for a few weeks, but she has recovered brilliantly,” he said. “I am really fortunate they are out here with me, so that is nice, and I do not have anything to worry about at home and I can keep an eye on them here.

“It was really good of the team to facilitate that so I can focus on the cricket now.

“Unfortunately, I missed the Big Bash League (with Perth Scorchers as) I was supposed to arrive here with seven or eight games under my belt. So, I need to take this week, to get up to speed again.

“But you do not forget (how to bowl) – hopefully!” said Mills, with a smile on his face.

“And come game one I will be ready to go.”

The 30 year-old left-arm quick was part of England’s ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad at the back end of 2022 but that joy was tempered by the knowledge he did not feature during the tournament.

And Mills said it meant he was determined to use the DP World ILT20, together with future cricket that follows, to remind the England selectors of his credentials in the shortest international format.

“It was disappointing not to play (in the T20 World Cup),” he said. “It was brilliant to be a part of the squad, but as any player will tell you, you want to be in the eleven, you do not want to be on the side-lines. I would have rather been out there with the boys, and we had a great four or five weeks in Australia and obviously a very successful one as well.

“I am looking forward to getting back and playing some regular cricket now. I have got this tournament then maybe the PSL (Pakistan Super League) after that, so I am just looking at stacking some games together and hopefully having some success and, moving forward, I hope to get back in the (England T20 International) playing eleven.”