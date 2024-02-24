England spinners dominate as Jaiswal leads India's effort on second day of Test

Photo: PTI

England spinners Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley dominated proceedings on the second day of the fourth Test but Yashasvi Jaiswal's 73 and an unbroken 42-run partnership between Dhruv Jurel (30) and Kuldeep Yadav helped India stage a partial comeback.

India were 219/7 at the close of play on second day with the runs coming in 73 overs. Dhruv Jurel (30) and Kuldeep Yadav (17) were unbeaten on the crease and patiently negotiated England's attack. Earlier in the day, England were bowled out for 353 with Joe Root unbeaten on 122. The visitors still have a lead of 134 runs.

India resumed the post-Tea session at 131/4 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan unbeaten on scores of 54(96) and 1(7) respectively. Both the batters were able to add on another 30 runs before the hosts lost the wicket of Jaiswal. His 73 runs came from 117 balls and included eight fours and a six.

Inside 16 runs, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost the two wickets of batters Sarfaraz Khan (14) and Ravindra Jadeja (12) at 171 and 177 runs respectively.

The highest wicket-taker for the Three Lions was young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir who snapped four wickets in his spell of 32 overs while conceding 83 runs. Two wickets were grabbed by left-arm spinner Tom Hartley in his spell of 19 overs.

In the post-lunch session, Shubman Gill and Jaiswal sought to steady India's innings after skipper Rohit Sharma went to the pavilion early after scoring only two runs.

After drinks, Bashir entered the fray and trapped Gill (38) front of the stumps. Gill challenged the on-field decision but the call did not go in his favour.

Jaiswal continued his form for his third Test half-century. Rajat Patidar, who replaced Gill, tried to rotate the strike and was out after scoring 17 runs. Ravindra Jadeja, who was next on the crease, sent Tom Hartley for back-to-back sixes to announce his arrival but eventually lost his wicket to Bashir. Sarfaraz, who scored two half-centuries, in his debut match could score only 14 runs.

England resumed the day at 302 for 7 and Ollie Robinson went on to score his maiden Test half-century in 81 balls. Robinson and Joe Root's partnership for the eighth wicket went past 100 runs.

India desperately needed a breakthrough as England looked on track for a big first innings total. Jadeja struck for the hosts breaking a 102-run partnership dismissing Robinson caught behind for a well-made 58.

Jadeja struck again in the same over dismissing Shoaib Bashir, who was caught by Rajat Patidar for a duck. The left-arm spinner went on to wrap up the English team dismissing James Anderson's leg before wicket for no score ending up with four wickets.

Brief Score: India 219/7 in 73 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 73, Shubman Gill 38, Shoaib Bashir 4/84) vs England 353 (Joe Root 122*, Ollie Robinson 58; Ravindra Jadeja 4/67, Akash Deep 3/83).

