England spinner Rehan Ahmed returns home from India due to personal reasons

England Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced that bowling all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has returned home for personal reasons and will not be taking part in the remaining Tests against India.
In a statement, the ECB said that Rehan won't be returning to India for the remaining Test matches. It also added that the visitors won't be replacing the 19-year-old for the rest of the tour.
"Rehan Ahmed will return home for personal reasons with immediate effect from England Men's Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India. England will not be replacing Ahmed for the rest of the tour," the statement said.
After taking part in the first three Test matches against India, Rehan scalped 11 wickets at an average of 44.00. Currently, he is also the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the series.
