  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 23, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 2, 1447 | Fajr 05:20 | DXB weather-sun.svg32°C

England slammed as 'brainless' after embarrassing defeat in first Ashes Test

Ben Stokes's men lost the opening battle in Perth by eight wickets inside two days on the back of batting collapses with Travis Head slamming a sensational 69-ball century

Published: Sun 23 Nov 2025, 2:01 PM

Top Stories

Sheikh Mohammed approves record Dh302.7-billion Dubai budget for 2026–2028

Sheikh Mohammed approves record Dh302.7-billion Dubai budget for 2026–2028

Lost your passport abroad? UAE Golden Visa holders can get a replacement in 30 minutes

Lost your passport abroad? UAE Golden Visa holders can get a replacement in 30 minutes

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

‘Where is our gratuity?’: UAE Petrofac staff say unpaid dues could exceed Dh27 million

A stunned England woke Sunday to savage criticism after their meek capitulation in the first Ashes Test, branded "brainless" and "damaged" by former greats after their cavalier approach backfired.

Ben Stokes's men lost the opening battle in Perth by eight wickets inside two days on the back of batting collapses and Travis Head slamming a sensational 69-ball century.

Recommended For You

Sheikh Hamdan approves architectural identity; Dubai divided into 6 zones

Sheikh Hamdan approves architectural identity; Dubai divided into 6 zones

How UAE residents avail half price on flights, hotels with this date-shift hack

How UAE residents avail half price on flights, hotels with this date-shift hack

Sheikh Hamdan announces Erth Dubai awards; submissions open till January 2026

Sheikh Hamdan announces Erth Dubai awards; submissions open till January 2026

Air India announces more Canada routes as codeshare agreement reinstated

Air India announces more Canada routes as codeshare agreement reinstated

Natuzzi Italia honoured Dubai Design Week as the region’s top destination for design innovation

Natuzzi Italia honoured Dubai Design Week as the region’s top destination for design innovation

 

Since last claiming an Ashes series in Australia 15 years ago, they have now lost 14 Tests, drawn two and won none Down Under.

England had a perfect opportunity to snap the dire streak and earn a psychological advantage heading into the day-night second Test in Brisbane on December 4.

But after reaching 160-5 the tourists lost five wickets for 12 runs to be bowled out for 172 on day one before regaining the advantage after dismissing Australia for 132.

They were on track for a big lead after reaching 65-1 in their second innings, but again threw away five wickets in quick succession to leave Australia chasing 205 which they achieved with ease.

Leading into Perth, Stokes called the former players who had criticised England's low-key build up as "has-beens" -- and that came back to bite him.

"Well, from this has-been the message is simple: when you keep throwing away Test matches by doing the same stupid things, it is impossible to take you seriously," batting great Geoffrey Boycott said in a newspaper column.

"They never learn, because they never listen to anyone outside their own bubble, because they truly believe their own publicity.

"Now it has bitten them in an Ashes Test, the biggest challenge of all, and unless they mount a spectacular comeback, they will regret it for a very long time.

"It is simple. Brainless batting and bowling lost England the match."

Former captain Michael Vaughan also had some choice words, suggesting the manner of the loss will leave mental scars.

"This is going to hurt England, it's going to damage them I think," he told broadcasters.

"They have the tools to be really competitive, but you can't be competitive without brains."

Stokes admitted the team was "shell-shocked" and he and coach Brendon McCullum had a big job ahead to lift their players.

"When we get to Brisbane we need to be back up to that mindset of how we came into this game, still very confident of our abilities and achieving the goal," he said. 

"It's crucial not be taking any baggage from this result into Brisbane."

They are facing an ominous task in Brisbane where England have won just twice since World War II, but another former England captain is not yet ready to throw in the towel.

"They need to remember they played a lot of good cricket in this game, and remember that when you get ahead be ruthless and smart," Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports.

"It is a mountain to climb for England but they have a lot of character and a captain with a lot of character. They are going to need that."