England reappoint Root as Test captain, name Fleming as coach

England named Joe Root as Test captain and appointed former New Zealand batter Stephen Fleming as head coach on Thursday following the departures of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

Root, 35, England's all-time leading run scorer in Tests, captained the side in a record 64 matches between 2017 and 2022, winning 27 of them. He returns to the role after Stokes retired from international cricket in June and will lead England in the three-test home series against Pakistan starting on August 19.

"It is a great honour and privilege to be asked to be England men's Test captain again," Root said in a statement.

"The test captaincy is a difficult but hugely rewarding job and, after enjoying a brief taste of it again working with Brendon McCullum last month, I am excited to lead this next generation of players forward."

"The opportunity to do that alongside Stephen is also a huge motivator. He has proved over a long period of time that he is an exceptional leader with a great knowledge of the game, and I am looking forward to working with him and helping to build a winning environment."

Root, second on the all-time test run-scorer list with 14,114 runs behind only India's Sachin Tendulkar, led England in the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval this summer in Stokes' absence.

Fleming, 53, takes charge of an England side looking to rebuild after a decline in results and a series of off-field incidents that led to McCullum's dismissal. New Zealander McCullum remains coach of England's white-ball teams.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining England as test coach. It's one of the most prestigious coaching positions in world cricket and I am honoured to be appointed," Fleming said.

"I'm particularly looking forward to working with Joe Root as captain -- a generational talent who has achieved so much already.

"There is still plenty more to come from him, and I'm excited to support him so he can enjoy and thrive in the role in what is a different context to his first stint."

Fleming has built a formidable reputation in franchise cricket, most notably with Chennai Super Kings, leading the Indian Premier League side to five IPL titles and two Champions League Twenty20 crowns.

However, he has no previous experience coaching a red-ball international team.

"I am looking forward to working with the players and bedding in the gains made by Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes," Fleming added.

"Of course, the ambition is always to win now. But equally, it's about ensuring the team is well placed for the medium and long-term future."

England enjoyed a rapid rise under McCullum, winning 10 of their first 12 Tests under his leadership. However, results tailed off, with England losing 18 of their next 37 tests including seven of the last nine. England also failed to win a five-Test series against major rivals Australia or India during McCullum's tenure.

Fleming, who played 111 Tests for New Zealand and captained the team, will assume the role of coach after the Test series against Pakistan, with assistant coach Marcus Trescothick, the former England opener, leading the side on an interim basis until then.

England are seventh in the World Test Championship standings.