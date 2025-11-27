England legend Cook backs Dubai school's elite sports programme

As GEDU’s Official Education Ambassador, England cricket legend Alastair Cook attended a special event hosted by Queen Elizabeth’s School at Dubai Sports City on Thursday.

The event was organised as part of the school's international expansion initiative, bringing a distinguished British K -12 education to new markets where demand for high academic standards and exceptional student outcomes continues to grow.

Cook, who was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2019, was delighted to join the school's initiative.

“Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet, has a remarkable heritage of excellence, ambition, and character. To see that legacy now being brought to Dubai is incredibly exciting," the former England captain said.

"This school will give young people the opportunity to thrive, not only academically but personally, developing confidence, ability and responsibility, qualities that are essential for success in any field.”

One of the greatest opening batsmen of all time in Test cricket, Cook will also serve as an advisor to the school's planned elite sports programmes, supporting the development of high-performance pathways and strengthening the role of sport within the wider educational experience.

CEO of Queen Elizabeth’s Global Schools, Caroline Pendleton Nash, highlighted the significance of Cook’s involvement.

“Having Sir Alastair represent us as an Education Ambassador is a tremendous privilege. His career reflects the exacting values that we seek to instil in every Elizabethan,” Pendleton said.

“Sir Alastair Cook exemplifies the confident, able and responsible young people we aim to develop. He is an outstanding role model for our future students.”