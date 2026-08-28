England in total control at Lord's after Pakistan crumble

A day Pakistan began with high hopes of making a real contest of the second Test ended with them plummeting towards another heavy defeat as England seized total control at Lord's, bowling them out for 110 and building a lead of 261 on Friday.

Even with rain forecast to interfere on day three on Saturday, England, who reached 81-3 at the close in their second innings, look almost certain to wrap up their first Test series win at home for two years.

England's tail wagged with a last-wicket stand of 47 between Josh Tongue and Gus Atkinson extending England's first innings to a respectable 290 after they had toiled on 120-5 on Thursday when bowler Mohammad Abbas had the visitors on top.

Pakistan's batting, weakened by the absence of opener Imam-ul-Haq who injured his calf on Thursday, was then ruthlessly exposed by the metronomic accuracy of Ollie Robinson and the pace of Jofra Archer who nudged the needle to 95mph.

Robinson ended with the incredible figures of four wickets for 11 runs from 13 overs while Archer bagged three for 26.

There was some evening cheer for Pakistan as Khurram Shahzad removed Ben Duckett and Jordan Cox cheaply and Mohammad Ali sent England skipper Joe Root back to the pavilion but opener Emilio Gay was 30 not out as bad light curtailed play.

Considering how Pakistan have batted so far in the series -- they managed scores of 171 and 136 at Headingley -- England's lead is surely already sufficient.

While Tongue's unbeaten 30 and Atkinson's 45 sapped some of Pakistan's morale, it was England's four-man pace attack that totally demoralised the outclassed visiting batting line-up.

"It's unbelievable when everybody is fit and firing. Each day it will be someone else's turn," Archer said of England's pace attack. "You've got to hang in there on a day like this because when (wickets) do come, they come in buckets."

Only opener Azan Awais offered any real resistance with 46 before he became the relentless Robinson's fourth victim.

Tongue turned from tormentor with the bat to tormentor with the ball as Pakistan endured a torrid hour before lunch, consistently beating the bat, as did the fearsome Archer.

Archer averaged 90mph and the only surprise was that Shan Masood, bumped up to open with Imam-ul-Haq ruled out, was his only victim in his first spell, edging behind to keeper Jamie Smith.

Tongue then struck with the last ball before lunch as Abdullah Shafique was given out after review, snicking a full delivery through to the safe hands of Smith.

Returning slipper Babar Azam and Awais showed some positive intent but Azam edged Tongue to Jordan Cox at slip.

Robinson then got in on the act to remove Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan lbw, both after Root reviews, either side of a torrential downpour had sent the players hurrying off the pitch.

Archer was visibly frustrated as he sent delivery after delivery whistling past off stump or the outside edge but got some assistance as Ali Usman dragged a short ball down on to his stumps to leave Pakistan on 104-6.

The end came quickly as Robinson proved far too good for Shahzad who dangled his bat and edged to Harry Brook.

Awais opted for attack as the best form of defence but his gritty innings ended as he top-edged an attempted pull and was caught at deep square leg by Gay and Archer then bowled Abbas.

England were two down inside 19 balls as Duckett drove Shahzad straight to Azam and Shahzad then trapped Cox in his crease to leave the hosts 13-2.

Root was trapped lbw by Ali for 24 to complete a frustrating game with the bat and Brook was reprieved after being given out lbw first ball, a review showing an inside edge.

For all their late spirit, for Pakistan the damage was already done.