England repelled a dynamic century from Mitch Marsh to win a pressure fourth T20 international by seven runs and take the series over Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The Australian skipper clubbed 119 off 57 balls, with nine fours and nine sixes, and was out on the third-last ball of the final over, caught behind off Henry Crocombe to deliver victory to England.

Crocombe was on a hat-trick when he had Joel Davies leg before wicket to leave Australia facing an impossible nine runs off the final ball. He finished with three for 28.

England take the series 3-1, with the fifth and final match of the T20 series scheduled for Canberra on Wednesday.

Marsh played a belligerent lone hand and had his team well placed to run down the target of 182, needing 46 runs off the last 24 balls, but Australia were pegged back by pressure bowling from leg-spinner Adil Rashid (1-14) and left-armer Sam Curran (1-26) off their four overs.

"We rolled early. We had it at tens (runs an over) for the whole innings. And probably were one or two boundaries away," Marsh said.

"Really disappointed that we couldn't take it to the last game. But yeah, proud of the fight."

England again mastered Australia in the format with skipper Harry Brook, who leaves for South Africa on Monday, applauding his team's resilience.

"That was an incredible game of cricket. And high pressure throughout the match," Brook said.

"To get over the line like we did, it's a great score of 180, which I still don’t quite know how we got to. And then defend it like the way we did was exceptional."

Curran slammed 50 off 28 balls, with four sixes, to help England recover from an early collapse to give them a competitive total of 181-7 for Australia to chase down.

England were tottering at 76-5 in the 11th over before Curran joined in lusty partnerships with Liam Dawson (23 off 14) and Jamie Overton (20 off 9) to rescue them from a parlous position.

It was Curran's third T20 half-century and featured some big hitting to wrest the initiative away from the home side.

The Australians struck early with the cheap wickets of Phil Salt (7), Aneurin Donald (7), Brook (9) and Tom Banton (3).

Just when Australia looked to be throttling England's total, Curran stepped it up to help the tourists plunder 76 runs off the last five overs.

Pacemen Spencer Johnson (2-39) and Riley Meredith (2-44) were among Australia's best, but Meredith was taken apart in his final over with Curran and Overton belting two sixes each.