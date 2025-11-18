Emphatic win for Quetta Qavalry in Abu Dhabi T10 opener

Abu Dhabi T10 roared to life at the Zayed Cricket Stadium as the Quetta Qavalry announced their arrival in style, powering to a commanding 51-run win over the Northern Warriors.

In the first innings, a blockbuster knock from Khawaja Nafay (45* off 12) led the Quetta Qavalry to a formidable total of 133/5. Nafay hit five sixes and two fours, supported by quick-fire knocks from Liam Livingstone (24 off 10) and an unbeaten Jason Holder (24* off 10). Earlier in the innings, Muhammad Waseem (15 off 10) had also looked in fine form, but the UAE batter perished at the halfway mark.

Trent Boult was the pick of the bowling attack for the Warriors, scalping the wickets of opener Evin Lewis (2) and Liam Livingstone in his two overs. Meanwhile, Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith and Thisara Perera all picked up a wicket each.

In response, the Warriors could not find the start they needed. They lost opener Johnson Charles (6) to Jason Holder as early as the first over and managed only 41 runs in the first five overs. With a steep target ahead of them, it was Hazratullah Zazai (31* off 28) and Colin Munro (44 off 28) who built an unbroken stand of 77 runs in 54 balls. The pair cracked regular boundaries, but the Warriors fell far behind the equation.

While Hazratullah Zazai remained unbeaten, Munro eventually departed off the final delivery of the innings, falling to Ali Majid as the Warriors finished at 82/2. For the Qavalry, it was a comprehensive performance with the ball, with all their bowlers maintaining economy rates under 10 to shut the Warriors out of the contest.

“We got off to a great start and read the conditions well, which helped us put a strong total on the board and follow it up with an excellent bowling performance. There was plenty in the wicket, so the plan was simply to hit a good length, and the bowlers executed that perfectly," Quetta Qavalry Captain Liam Livingstone said.

"It’s a new side and captaining in a format this quick is always a challenge, but that’s what makes T10 so enjoyable. There’s barely any time to think, but we managed the key moments well. This is one tick in the box, and hopefully we can build on this, get on a good run, and push for the final as the tournament progresses.”