'Emotional' Kohli is under pressure, go hard at him: McGrath tells Australian bowlers

India's Virat Kohli looks on during the internal practice match against India A in Perth. — AFP

Legendary Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath urged the Australian bowling attack to go hard at the Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Kohli has endured an indifferent run across all formats over the last few months, with the 36-year-old managing just one half-century and averaging only 21.33 across five Test matches against Bangladesh and New Zealand since the start of the year.

Since 2020, Kohli has faced an elongated lean patch in Test cricket, scoring 1,838 runs from 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, comprising just two centuries and nine fifties.

Speaking to CODE Sports' Daniel Cherny, McGrath said that Kohli is little bit under pressure since he has failed to score runs in the long format recently.

The former Aussie seamer also called Kohli an emotional player.

"But I think he's probably under pressure a little bit, and if he has a couple of low scores to start with, he could really feel it. I think he's quite an emotional player. When he's up, he's up, and when he's down, he sort of struggles a little bit," McGrath was quoted as saying by Fox Sports.

He added that Australia has got plenty of ammunition to go against India, as they are coming to BGT after a disappointing series whitewash against New Zealand.

"Without a doubt, especially after coming off a 3-0 loss against New Zealand, you've got plenty of ammunition to back yourself up. So put the pressure on them and see if they're up for it," he said.