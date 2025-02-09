'Emotional' Karunaratne eyes coaching career after Test farewell

Australia's Usman Khawaja (second left) congratulates Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (second right) after the end of the second Test. — AFP

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne said on Sunday it had been "a very emotional day" after his 100th and final Test ended with a defeat to Australia.

The veteran opening batsman Karunaratne was given the honour of bowling the final few balls as Australia wrapped up a nine-wicket win and series sweep before lunch on the fourth day in Galle.

"It has been a long career -- after my family and friends, I was spending most time with my teammates," he said.

"I am leaving them, but this team will be always in my heart."

The 36-year-old former skipper was a rock at the top of the Sri Lankan order for more than a decade, but had gone 25 innings without a century.

He said that after a playing career with "lots of happy memories" he now wanted to spend time with his family, and move into coaching.

"I intend to take up coaching," he said on

Sunday. "I want to get qualified ... I will start coaching either here or overseas.