Duckett's big century sets up England series win over India

England beat India by 27 runs in a high-scoring contest at Lord's on Sunday to secure their first bilateral one-day international series victory against the world’s number one-ranked side since 2018.

Opener Ben Duckett laid the foundations for a colossal total of 387-3 in 50 overs with a record-breaking 141 from 135 balls as England took the series 2-1.

It was the highest innings in an ODI at Lord’s, eclipsing Viv Richards’s 138 not out in the 1979 World Cup final.

“That's pretty cool to me. Very precious,” said Duckett. “But all that I'm really bothered about today is that we've beaten the best side in the world.

“We've probably had a fair few critics over the last 12 to 18 months and a lot of that has been rightly so at times but now we can build on this.

“We've shown what we're capable of, we are just trying to be as consistent with it as possible moving forward.

“The bowlers have been pretty good this series. With the bat, we've let ourselves down a little bit so it was really nice to put that performance together today.”

Rohit Sharma gave India hope with a thrilling 138 from 110 balls which served to underline his continuing value to India after the talk over whether he still has a future in the side but, with Sam Curran taking 4-75, the huge target proved beyond the tourists.

Duckett, who hit 18 fours and one six, shared in an opening stand of 192 - England’s highest in an ODI against India - with Jacob Bethell, who made 91. With player of the series Joe Root hitting 74 not out - his sixth successive ODI half-century - and Jos Buttler a blazing unbeaten 41 off just 13 balls, England posted their highest total at Lord’s in an ODI.

India’s attack, missing Jasprit Bumrah with a knee injury, suffered badly. Gurnoor Brar’s figures of 0-97 in his 10 overs were the most expensive for his country against England in an ODI while Prince Yadav, who bowled seven wides, took 1-79.

Rohit, who made his 34th ODI hundred, shared in a 147-run first-wicket stand with Shubman Gill, who made 77, but once the 39-year-old had gone, bowled by the slow left arm spin of Bethell, India fell further and further behind the required run rate.

The loss of three wickets in the space of seven deliveries from Curran effectively ended the pursuit.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer both fell to catches in the deep by substitute Rehan Ahmed before Virat Kohli miscued to England captain Harry Brook to depart for 74.

It was Kohli’s first half-century at Lord’s but, even with India reaching 360-7, it was ultimately in a losing cause.

"We gave a bit too many runs in the last three overs - around 60 runs. That's where the game went too far ahead from us,” said Gill, India's captain.

It has been a disappointing white-ball trip all round for India who also lost both their T20 series to Ireland and England.