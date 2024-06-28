UAE: Where to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final

The Englishman ended a three-and-a-half-year trophy drought to lead his Legion XIII team to victory
Indian cricket fans are gearing up to cheer for the Men in Blue who will finally get another shot at lifting the T20 World Cup after a 17-year-long wait.
South Africa caused a major upset by restricting Afghanistan to its lowest total ever in the exciting semi-final on Thursday morning to make it to their first T20 World Cup final.
Now, the teams are set to go head-to-head on Saturday evening in a nail-biting clash. If you intend to catch the big game, here are a few spots to watch it on the big screen:
Cricket enthusiasts can book tickets starting at Dh40 to catch the grand final between the two finalists on Saturday, June 29th, live at Roxy Cinemas.
What better way to catch the big game than on the largest cinema screen in the Middle East and North Africa.
The live screenings of the match will be held at The Beach JBR, City Walk, and Al Khawaneej Walk branches.
Roxy Cinemas’ exclusive menu offerings such as Brisket Nachos, Truffle Mac and Cheese balls, Soft Shell Crab Sando, Basque Cheesecake, and more, alongside classic snacks can be explored by all the fans while enjoying the comfort of plush reclining seats in an exciting atmosphere.
For more information and bookings, visit the website or via the Roxy Cinemas app.
Mahi Cafe in Al Nahda is the place for you to bring in your friends and cheer for your team the loudest while indulging in different flavours of shisha and food in the newest Indian shisha and global tapas lounge.
The huge 185-inch screen and multiple LED screens scattered throughout the spacious lounge. The atmosphere will be electric, with fantastic background music and the special ICC Men's T20 World Cup deal.
The menu is packed with mouthwatering highlights like Chicken Shawarma Kulcha, Sour Dough Nachos, Mushroom Baklava, Avocado Dahi Puri and so much more.
The Stables, known for its atmosphere and British Fare, located just behind the Sheikh Zayed Road, is the go-to spot for an unforgettable cricket experience.
With one large screen and multiple LED screens placed throughout the pub, you won’t miss a single wicket, sixes, or celebration. Whether you're a die-hard cricket fan or just looking to enjoy the lively atmosphere, The Stables is the place to be.
From hearty pies and fish and chips to modern gourmet creations, every dish is crafted to perfection to satisfy your cravings.
For those looking for a premium experience, The Stables offers two exclusive VIP areas, each accommodating up to 12 guests. Priced at Dh200 per person, with a minimum booking requirement of six people, these VIP zones provide the perfect setting for an upscale cricket viewing party.
If you're looking for a place to relax and immerse yourself in the thrill of the game, TJ's is the place for you.
Cricket fanatics can enjoy a pizza or a burger with a beverage for just Dh99, among other offers.
A popular sports bar in Dubai, the Huddle has several delicious offers for cricket fans while they watch the game. They will offer some great deals on food and beverages all through the sporting event.
The eatery also has a branch in Al Barsha, Dubai and another one in Ras Al Khaimah.
