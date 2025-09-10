  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 10, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 18, 1447 | Fajr 04:45 | DXB weather-sun.svg39.4°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Traffic alert in Dubai as India face UAE in Asia Cup clash

Today's match is the second game of the fixtures and marks India’s return to international T20 play after a hiatus

Published: Wed 10 Sept 2025, 4:00 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: Motorcyclist dies on Sheikh Zayed Road after crashing into truck

Dubai: Motorcyclist dies on Sheikh Zayed Road after crashing into truck

Dubai announces stricter eligibility criteria, 90-day resignation rule for teachers

Dubai announces stricter eligibility criteria, 90-day resignation rule for teachers

Slim iPhone Air could be design win, but raises concerns about battery life, cameras

Slim iPhone Air could be design win, but raises concerns about battery life, cameras

Dubai is set to host a high-profile Asia Cup clash on Wednesday between the UAE and T20 world champions India.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a traffic advisory, warning motorists of significant delays on Hessa Street near the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road intersection in Dubai Sports City.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Top Sri Lanka court clears way to strip former leaders of perks

thumb-image

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed appoints Lana Nusseibeh, Saeed Al Hajeri as Ministers of State

thumb-image

This Week in Golf: Wentworth hosts $9m BMW PGA Championship on DP World Tour

thumb-image

UAE: Gaza, Sudan crises expose collapse in international system, Arab leaders warn

thumb-image

Gold prices at a record high in Dubai, 22K crosses Dh405 per gram

 

Congestion is expected to begin around 4:30 PM, ahead of the match, which starts at 6:30 PM. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes such as Umm Suqeim Street to bypass Hessa Street, while residents of Dubai Sports City are encouraged to take Al Fay Road.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Today's match is the second game of the fixtures and marks India’s return to international T20 play after a hiatus.

All eyes will be on to Suryakumar Yadav, India’s captain and in-form lynchpin, while Shubman Gill makes a high-profile return to the side. The inclusion of Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps adds intrigue, and deadly duo of Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy should control proceedings with the ball. For UAE, Muhammad Waseem leads an underdog side ready to punch above its weight in front of a home crowd.

The Asia Cup has kicked off in the UAE in T20 format, with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in the opening fixture on September 9 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The tournament will conclude with the final on September 28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In total, 19 matches will be staged across the two venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with Sharjah missing out this year.