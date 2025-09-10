Traffic alert in Dubai as India face UAE in Asia Cup clash

Dubai is set to host a high-profile Asia Cup clash on Wednesday between the UAE and T20 world champions India.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued a traffic advisory, warning motorists of significant delays on Hessa Street near the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road intersection in Dubai Sports City.

Congestion is expected to begin around 4:30 PM, ahead of the match, which starts at 6:30 PM. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes such as Umm Suqeim Street to bypass Hessa Street, while residents of Dubai Sports City are encouraged to take Al Fay Road.

Today's match is the second game of the fixtures and marks India’s return to international T20 play after a hiatus.

All eyes will be on to Suryakumar Yadav, India’s captain and in-form lynchpin, while Shubman Gill makes a high-profile return to the side. The inclusion of Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps adds intrigue, and deadly duo of Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy should control proceedings with the ball. For UAE, Muhammad Waseem leads an underdog side ready to punch above its weight in front of a home crowd.

The Asia Cup has kicked off in the UAE in T20 format, with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in the opening fixture on September 9 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The tournament will conclude with the final on September 28 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In total, 19 matches will be staged across the two venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with Sharjah missing out this year.