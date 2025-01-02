Dubai: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Sonam Bajwa to perform at ILT20

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. — AFP

The ILT20 Season 3 will be launched with a grand opening ceremony which will be headlined by performances from Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Sonam Bajwa who are set to captivate the spectators at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, January 11. The ceremony will begin at 6pm local time.

Spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium from 4pm while fans can also tune in through the Zee Network and its syndication partners’ broadcast around the world on linear and digital platforms.

Shahid, Pooja and Sonam will perform their blockbuster songs which will be followed by a dazzling fireworks display before the first ball of the season is delivered at 7:15pm local time with the defending champions MI Emirates taking on Dubai Capitals in a rematch of last year’s grand finale.

Renowned Bollywood producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani and Ridhima Pathak will emcee the opening ceremony.

The evening provides a rare opportunity of the very best of Bollywood coming together with the very best of T20 cricket at the magnificent DIS, also known as The Ring of Fire. Adding to the excitement, fans can enjoy a fantastic offer of four tickets for just AED 40, exclusively in the general category.

"If you know me, you know how much I love cricket and dancing. And when the two things come together, you can expect to get the best of both worlds which is why I’m really looking forward to being a part of the opening ceremony at the Dubai International Stadium," said Shahid Kapoor.

“Get your tickets now for a celebration of Bollywood and cricket in the true cric-tainment spirit.”

The third season of the ILT20 will run from January 11 to February 9.

The six DP World ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz Wildcard Pick in Season 2) and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz).