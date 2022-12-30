Dubai Capitals launch jersey for inaugural season of ILT20

Official Dubai Capitals jersey launched on their social media platforms

By Team KT Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 9:11 PM Last updated: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 9:12 PM

The GMR-owned Dubai Capitals launched their jersey for the inaugural edition of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) set to be held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from 13 January 2023 to 12 February 2023. The franchise unveiled their jersey on their social media platforms on Thursday.

The Dubai Capitals jersey sports shades of red and navy blue, the map of the Dubai and the Dubai skyline. Through the red and navy blue jersey, the players will exhibit the signature colours of GMR.

Speaking about the launch of the Dubai Capitals jersey, Ajith Gopinathan Nair – Interim CEO, GMR Sports said: "Red & Navy blue has always been sported by the Capitals and therefore it wasn't going to be any different for the Dubai Capitals. This is a very exciting time for us as the tournament is just a few days away and we wanted to get the ball rolling by unveiling our jersey for the season. We are thrilled to see the sleek design of the jersey and we hope that the players are reminded of the team's principles through their jerseys on the field."

The Dubai Capitals will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the opening match of the tournament on January 13.