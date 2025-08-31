Dravid declines broader position at Rajasthan Royals, steps down as head coach

Rahul Dravid stepped down as head coach of Rajasthan Royals due to the team's poor season in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dravid was offered a broader position in a structural review but the former India coach declined it, the franchise said.

The Royals finished ninth in the IPL 2025 in what was their poorest season since 2021.

"Rahul has been central to the Royals' journey over many years," the 2008 IPL champions said in a statement.

"His leadership has influenced a generation of players, built strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise."

Former India captain Dravid joined Rajasthan Royals in 2011 as a player and captained the side until 2013.

He served as the team mentor until 2015 and returned as head coach earlier this year when Rajasthan failed to make the playoff.

Earlier Indian media reported that wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, captain of the side since 2021, also wants to leave the team ahead of the next season.

Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara is the current director of cricket at Rajasthan Royals. Former Indian batsman Vikram Rathour is the team's batting coach and Shane Bond, the former New Zealand star, is the bowling coach.

The Royals haven't won the IPL title since their memorable victory in the inaugural season in 2008 under the captaincy of Shane Warne.

In 2022, they finished runners-up, losing the final to Gujarat Titans.