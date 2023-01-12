DP World ILT20 will be a shot in the arm for UAE cricketers

This will be the apt stage for our UAE talent to learn, evolve and show that they belong

Karthik Meiyappan (centre) took a stunning hat trick against Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup. — UAE Cricket Twitter

by James Jose Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 11:09 PM

We may be an Associate nation, what the cricketing world would like to call ‘minnows.’ But the UAE has world class facilities perhaps, like no other, and has hosted some of the bigwigs as well as some top tournaments like the ICC T20 World Cup, the Asia Cup, the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

We have plenty of talented cricketers but somehow that next step has been a glaring one. Nonetheless, UAE is on the right path, going by recent results, especially the previous T20 World Cup held in Australia where we famously stunned Namibia and gave Sri Lanka and the Netherlands a bit of a scare.

And what should be a shot in the arm for cricket in the country, the country’s very own T20 League — the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) — will roll out its wheels on Friday at the magnificent ‘Ring of Fire, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will dazzle at a glitzy opening ceremony with the effervescent West Indian cricketer Dwayne Bravo, who will turn out for MI Emirates, set to conjure a “Champion performance,” in his own words.

But this will be the apt stage for our UAE talent to learn, evolve and show that they belong. The tournament features 24 UAE players.

Rovman Powell, the skipper of the Dubai Capitals, wants everyone to use the opportunity to improve, especially the UAE players.

“This is the start of something special,” said Powell.

“Not from a personal standpoint but from the team and franchise standpoint,” he added.

The West Indian felt it would be a great opportunity for UAE players to make their mark.

“This is a good chance for the UAE players to showcase their talent. The DP World ILT20 is a good launching pad for them and hopefully, they'll utilize this opportunity,” Powell felt.

Bravo, a huge draw in T20 leagues around the world, felt that the tournament will be competitively fought.

“This is a short tournament, but it's going to be a competitive one,” said Bravo.

“It's important for me to pass on whatever knowledge that I have about the game to my teammates and also develop the next generation of cricketers.”

Meanwhile, Desert Vipers coach James Foster is pleased with how the UAE players have fitted in to the wider group.

“Good (they have slotted into the wider group well). We have not had the full quota of players here and it has been quite nice to get them in a smaller set-up to begin with. We have had get-togethers and training sessions as well. They have fitted in absolutely perfectly,” said Foster.

“With the UAE players, I have been involved with Ronny before (Rohan Mustafa) and with Sheraz (Ahmad) in the T10 and fully aware of their capabilities. I had not seen a lot of Ronak (Panoly), and Ali (Naseer) and I have been very impressed with what I have seen so far,” he added.

All in all, this should be pathbreaking for UAE cricket and its cricketers.