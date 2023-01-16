DP World ILT20: Vince leads from the front as Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals

Skipper Vince made 83 from 56 deliveries as the Giants won by six wickets

James Vince of Gulf Giants plays a shot during the match against the Dubai Capitals. — Supplied photo

by James Jose Published: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 10:19 PM Last updated: Mon 16 Jan 2023, 10:20 PM

If anything, one should admire the endurance level of humans. Just 24 hours after playing and winning in Abu Dhabi, the Gulf Giants rocked up in Dubai to make it two out of two in the DP World International League (ILT20).

The Gulf Giants showed no signs of fatigue following their excursion in the UAE capital, pulling off a six-wicket win over the Dubai Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

And once again, it was captain James Vince who led them from the front. After clubbing a match-winning 65 against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, Englishman Vince shepherded their chase of 183, with a scintillating 83 from 56 deliveries. His brilliant knock was embellished with seven boundaries and three sixes.

Vince also forged a 107-run alliance from 59 deliveries with Gerhard Erasmus for the third wicket, after he had put on 43 with fellow opener and young countryman Rehan Ahmed.

Rehan, getting his first taste of cricket outside UK’s shores, struck a 17-ball 28. He had earlier shone with the ball, picking 3-28.

"At one stage it looked like they (Dubai Capitals) would get 200 plus but we bowled really well in the last 10 overs,” Vince, who was named Player of the Match, said at the post-match presentation.

“180 on that pitch with those dimensions was about par so credit to the bowlers for pulling it back. Rehan [Ahmed] played a lovely cameo and Gerhard [Erasmus] was playing beautifully around me and I was able to pick up. The way Rehan played meant I did not take risks early on. It's good to get off to a good start,” the 31-year-old added.

“I think we lost it when we were 15-20 runs short on a good wicket,” said Dubai Capitals skipper Powell.

Earlier, the Dubai Capitals were well served by another fine knock by Robin Uthappa as well as neat cameos from skipper West Indian Rovman Powell and Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza.

Uthappa, who had made 43 and had taken two catches, in Capitals’ win over the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the tournament opener, carried on in the same vein as the Capitals made a competitive total.

Put into bat, the Dubai Capitals put the wheels on with Uthappa and his opening partner Joe Root putting on 71 runs for the opening wicket. They had a fruitful powerplay with 62 runs coming off it, with Uthappa being the aggressor.

And while Uthappa played the more dominant role in their opening stand which came off 43 deliveries, Root was unusually subdued. The Englishman made a scratchy six from 11 balls before he was short of the crease while trying to steal a single off compatriot leg spinner Rehan Ahmed. It was an all-English combination with captain James Vince swooping on it at mid-off before unleashing a measured throw and Root was well short of the crease.

Powell joined ranks with Uthappa and the duo added a quickfire 43-run partnership for the second wicket. Uthappa was looking good for the first century of the tournament and what would have been a well-deserved one.

But Uthappa fell while trying to pull David Wiese, not getting the timing right, and was caught by Chris Jordan in the deep.

Powell smacked an entertaining 38 from 25 balls during which he struck three lusty sixes and a boundary. UAE’s Hazrat Luqman threw his bat around to strike a boundary and a six off successive balls, while Raza remained not out on a 19-ball 30 with two fours and two sixes.

BRIEF SCORES

Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 6 wickets

Dubai Capitals: 182-8 (Robin Uthappa 79, Rovman Powell 38, Sikandar Raza 30 not out; Rehan Ahmed 3-28, Richard Gleeson 2-22)

Gulf Giants: 183-4 in 19 overs (James Vince 83 not out, Gerhard Erasmus 52, Rehan Ahmed 28; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2-36)

Player of the Match: James Vince

