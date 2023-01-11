DP World ILT20 offers enticing opening ceremony 'Friends and Family' ticket packages from Dh 60

Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan will attend the spectacular opening ceremony at Dubai International Stadium on Friday

The majestic DP World International League T20 trophy on display in Dubai. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 11 Jan 2023, 10:30 PM

The inaugural DP World International League T20 promises a stockpile of fireworks but even before the first ball is bowled at the Dubai International Stadium’s ‘Ring of Fire’ on Friday, fans will be treated to some musical pyrotechnics during a spectacular opening ceremony.

With Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan in attendance among the sellout crowd, the opening ceremony hopes to create some memorable moments by itself.

Superstar Indian rapper Badshah will share the stage with global megastar Jason Derulo to perform a set featuring some of their biggest hits, before the opening match between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Organisers of the 30-day extravaganza, which will be contested between six franchise-owned teams, are pulling out all the stops to ensure that the tournament lives up to its boast of being original and bold.

Fans will have the opportunity to catch these global entertainers, and cricketing superstars, in action by availing of the league’s enticing ‘Friends and Family’ ticket package, priced at Dh 60 for two adult and two children’s tickets through a single payment process.

Cricket fanatics can also avail of an adult package of four tickets for as low as Dh 80. Tickets can be purchased on https://tickets.ilt20.ae.

Superstar Badshah, who has produced the official DP World ILT20 Anthem ‘Halla Halla’, will enthral fans with his most popular hit songs including Voodoo, Players, Jugnu, Mercy, and Kala Chashma with the support of a visually-stunning troop of 40 dancers.

Derulo, a chart-topping singer/songwriter from the USA, is sure to have the crowd dancing to megahits like Swalla, Take You Dancing, and In My Head, while six energetic dancers set the iconic stadium alight.

Trinidadian cricketer Dwayne Bravo will join the action and don his musician’s hat to engage fans with his songs Champion and Run D World during the opening ceremony as well.

From the second match of the DP World ILT20 onwards, fans will have an option of purchasing the ‘Friends and Family’ package of two tickets for just Dh 20. Cricket lovers can also opt for the package of four tickets at Dh 40, an offer simply not to be missed.

Doors will open for fans to catch the opening ceremony of the DP World ILT20 from 4 pm UAE Time with the electrifying Badshah and Derulo performances starting at 5:15 pm, followed by the much anticipated first match of the league between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders set to kick off at 6:45 pm.

Making its debut on January 13 (2023), the inaugural DP World ILT20 promises to be a high-octane competition with some of the greatest cricketing superstars on the planet set to make their way to the UAE to kick off the league. The league will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplary, world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Franchise teams, comprising over 100 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Knight Riders Group), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).