DP World ILT20 offers $1.3m prizemoney

DP World ILT20 announces prizemoney for the winners and runners-up in the inaugural edition

The DP World International League T20, in keeping with its stature, has announced a very attractive prize money pool of $1.3m, where the winning team will receive $700,000 and the runner-up team will receive $300,000 at the end of the final.

The first season of the DP World ILT20 is currently being held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Speaking about the prize money, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board said: "The league is incredibly pleased to announce the prize money for the winning and runner-up teams of the DP World ILT20. We want the franchises and the players to compete intensely in winning these awards. The Season 1 of the DP World ILT20 will conclude on 12th February where the two finalist team will contest to lift the trophy and take the winner’s prize money. May the best team win.”

The DP World ILT20 has witnessed several magnificent performances over the past three weeks and the competition is all set for its knockout stage. The Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants and MI Emirates have booked their spots in the playoffs, while the Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals are fighting for the final playoffs spot. The Desert Vipers have won seven matches from ten games.

The Gulf Giants and MI Emirates have won six and five games respectively in nine matches. The Vipers and Giants, who are at the top two spots on the points table, have confirmed a top-two finish in the league stage.

Desert Vipers’ Alex Hales has been the leading run scorer in the tournament so far with 465 runs and therefore he is the current Green Belt holder. Meanwhile, Gulf Giants’ Chris Jordan is the current White Belt holder with 14 wickets in the competition so far.

Alex Hales is leading the race to the Red Belt as he is currently the Most Valuable Player in the DP World ILT20 with 184 points. MI Emirates’ Muhammad Waseem is in the driver’s seat for the Blue Belt (Most Valuable UAE Player) with 146.5 points in the competition so far. Each of the Belt winners will receive $15,000 (USD) as prize money at the end of the season.

The Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be played from February 8 to February 10 , with the final to be held at the Dubai International Stadium on February 12.

