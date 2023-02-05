DP World ILT20 offers $1.3m prizemoney

The twin highlights of the evening are the second legs of the exciting Al Maktoum Challenge series for thoroughbreds and Purebred Arabians
The DP World International League T20, in keeping with its stature, has announced a very attractive prize money pool of $1.3m, where the winning team will receive $700,000 and the runner-up team will receive $300,000 at the end of the final.
The first season of the DP World ILT20 is currently being held across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
Speaking about the prize money, Mubashshir Usmani, General Secretary, Emirates Cricket Board said: "The league is incredibly pleased to announce the prize money for the winning and runner-up teams of the DP World ILT20. We want the franchises and the players to compete intensely in winning these awards. The Season 1 of the DP World ILT20 will conclude on 12th February where the two finalist team will contest to lift the trophy and take the winner’s prize money. May the best team win.”
The DP World ILT20 has witnessed several magnificent performances over the past three weeks and the competition is all set for its knockout stage. The Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants and MI Emirates have booked their spots in the playoffs, while the Sharjah Warriors and Dubai Capitals are fighting for the final playoffs spot. The Desert Vipers have won seven matches from ten games.
The Gulf Giants and MI Emirates have won six and five games respectively in nine matches. The Vipers and Giants, who are at the top two spots on the points table, have confirmed a top-two finish in the league stage.
Desert Vipers’ Alex Hales has been the leading run scorer in the tournament so far with 465 runs and therefore he is the current Green Belt holder. Meanwhile, Gulf Giants’ Chris Jordan is the current White Belt holder with 14 wickets in the competition so far.
Alex Hales is leading the race to the Red Belt as he is currently the Most Valuable Player in the DP World ILT20 with 184 points. MI Emirates’ Muhammad Waseem is in the driver’s seat for the Blue Belt (Most Valuable UAE Player) with 146.5 points in the competition so far. Each of the Belt winners will receive $15,000 (USD) as prize money at the end of the season.
The Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2 will be played from February 8 to February 10 , with the final to be held at the Dubai International Stadium on February 12.
ALSO READ:
The twin highlights of the evening are the second legs of the exciting Al Maktoum Challenge series for thoroughbreds and Purebred Arabians
Sixteen UCI WorldTeams will be joined by four UCI ProTeams that will race along the unique roads of the Middle East, starting and finishing in Abu Dhabi
The DP World Tour Qualifying School graduate made the most of favourable scoring conditions at Al Hamra Golf Club on Thursday, firing nine birdies
Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, Grand Slam winners earlier this week in Melbourne, both confirmed for this month’s tennis extravaganza, alongside women’s World No.1 Swiatek
The slow left-arm orthodox bowler made his T20I debut in September 2022 for UAE against Bangladesh during the Bangladesh tour of UAE
The Carnival is a celebration of fans and their love for cricket
The Olympic medallist speaks to Khaleej Times about the young 19-year-old who is taking the sport by storm
Championship leader relishing chance to test Prodrive hypercar in UAE