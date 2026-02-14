Dhoni biopic inspired Pakistan bowler Usman Tariq to leave sales job in UAE for cricket

Pakistan's Usman Tariq left his cricket ambitions back home to start a salesman's job in Dubai, before a biopic about India great Mahendra Singh Dhoni changed his life.

The unusual bowling action of the double-jointed spinner has created plenty of chatter in his first T20 World Cup, and now he goes into Sunday's match against India as one of Pakistan's main players.

His inspiration was born in India and Tariq admits if he had not watched the 2016 Bollywood movie "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" he might not be playing cricket today.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Based on the life of India's World Cup-winning captain, the movie told a tale of grit, rejection and eventual glory — and made Tariq believe it was never too late to chase his ambition.

Tariq, now 30, left Dubai and roamed around the world to mature as a mystery spinner.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha insisted Tariq will be a special weapon when his side face their arch-rivals, after being cleared to play after an Islamabad government U-turn after initially ordering a boycott of the India match.

"Tariq is our X-factor and a key weapon," Agha said ahead of the tournament after Pakistan had used him sparingly to protect his unique action.

Since making his international debut just three months ago, Tariq has taken 11 wickets in four T20 internationals including a hat-trick against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi.

He grabbed a match-defining 3-27 against USA in Colombo on his World Cup debut this week.

Controversial action

The 28-year-old's bizarre bowling action was reported as illegal twice in the last two years, but was cleared by the International Cricket Council laboratory.

His action carries an element of mystery as he pauses exaggeratedly before releasing the ball in a sling-shot manner.

England's Tom Banton questioned Tariq's action in the United Arab Emirates T20 League last year.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green mimicked Tariq's round-arm during the T20 series before the World Cup in Lahore, raising renewed doubts.

But India player Ravichandaran Ashwin, himself a great spinner, and umpire Anil Chaudhary declared Tariq's bowling action to be within the rules.

"I believe that it is entirely legal," Ashwin wrote on X, by explaining several factors of the action.

Tariq is unperturbed by the doubters.

"I have two corners of my bowling arm elbow, which is rare," Tariq told AFP.

"I have been cleared twice so I am confident that it's legal.

"I have struggled this far and am not worried about such baseless questions."

Making a name

After Tariq left Dubai, a friend introduced him to Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman who took him to a local coach in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, his hometown.

"Zaman brought this young and determined boy to me," Wajahatullah Wasti, a former Pakistan player, told AFP.

"I watched him bowl with amazement as he looked very unique and I advised him to bowl a little quicker. Today he has made a name for himself."

Tariq talked about the Dhoni biopic that changed everything.

"I had left behind thinking of making a name in cricket, but one day I watched this film and it convinced me that I can also do the same," Tariq told AFP.

Tariq progressed by leaps and bounds.

He finished with 20 wickets in the Caribbean Premier League last year, forcing his way into the Pakistan team.

"My coach informed me about my selection in the Pakistan team while I was busy with my wedding last year and initially I thought it was a prank," said Tariq.

"But it was true so I think my wife brought luck for me."

From a salesman in Dubai to Pakistan’s potential trump card against India, Tariq's script is still being written.