Despite heartbreaking defeat to Afghanistan, UAE remain confident ahead of Asia Cup

Captain Muhammad Waseem opted to look on the bright side after the UAE lost a last-ball thriller to Afghanistan in the Sharjah tri-series by four runs on Friday.

Chasing 171 for a consolation win in the final league game of the tri-series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Waseem’s 29-ball 44 at the top order and number five Asif Khan’s 40 off 28 balls kept the UAE on track.

But defending 17 runs in the final over, Afghan pace bowler Fareed Ahmad gave away 12 runs in the first three balls, with Asif getting a boundary and a six before taking two runs.

Fareed responded with two dot balls. With five needed off the last ball for a famous win, Asif had a chance to do what Pakistan legend Javed Miandad famously did on the same ground in 1986 by hitting a last-ball six against India in one of the most dramatic finishes of all time.

But Fareed had Asif caught in the deep as the batter failed to get the distance to drag the UAE over the line.

Having faltered in the final hurdle, Asif was crestfallen, but skipper Waseem drew inspiration from an inspired display against Afghanistan just days ahead of the Asia Cup (September 9-28) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

“It was a good game, tough luck for us. As I said at the toss, we're going close to the line but not crossing it. We'll take all the positives from this series and, inshallah, apply them in the Asia Cup,” the Pakistan-born Waseem said after the end of the nail-biting contest.

Earlier, stand-in captain Ibrahim Zadran scored 48 and his opening partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 40 as the Afghans put up a formidable total of 170 for four.

Despite resting six players, Afghanistan could have got a bigger total on the board, but the UAE bowlers fought back reasonably well, with left-arm spinner Haider Ali (4-0-23-2) delivering an impressive spell.

“Haider Ali is actually bowling well. He's a good bowler with experience and I believe he can do even better in the Asia Cup,” Waseem said.

“We'll keep learning, especially in areas like death bowling and fielding.”

Despite losing their four matches to Pakistan and Afghanistan, the UAE will take the positives from the tri-series as they now turn their attention to the Asia Cup, where they will play their first match against the star-studded Indian team in Dubai on September 10.