Defending champions UAE Bulls confirmed for next Abu Dhabi T10 era

Defending champions UAE Bulls have become the first founding franchise confirmed for the next era of the Abu Dhabi T10, reinforcing the team’s long-standing commitment to cricket’s fastest format.

The announcement is the first of several franchise confirmations to come as Abu Dhabi T10 prepares for its 2026 edition, which will run from November 7-20 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in the UAE capital.

The UAE Bulls, who have been part of the T10 journey since the competition’s inception in 2017, have been confirmed as a founding franchise following the Deloitte Invitation to Bid process and will compete under the tournament’s new 10-year licence model.

And the defending champions are already building towards their title defence, guided by head coach Andy Flower, with T20 great Dwayne Bravo continuing his involvement as bowling coach and mentor.

The confirmation comes as Abu Dhabi T10 enters a significant new chapter under the ownership and management of Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub (ADCSH), supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board.

The new structure is providing the tournament with stronger governance, long-term stability, and a platform for sustainable growth, while building on the pace, entertainment and global appeal that are now synonymous with T10 cricket.

UAE Bulls Owner Neelesh Bhatnagar said the decision to commit to the competition’s next chapter reflected both its belief in the T10 product and confidence in the tournament’s future under its new stewardship.

“We have believed in T10 cricket and its potential from the beginning, so we are extremely proud that the UAE Bulls will be the first founding franchise confirmed for this exciting new chapter,” said Bhatnagar.

Head coach Flower said his connection with Abu Dhabi T10 and the UAE Bulls had continued to strengthen over the years. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every visit to Abu Dhabi for the ADT10 over the years, and my connection with the Bulls has grown stronger throughout that time, particularly with the support and commitment Neelesh has shown towards the team,” said Flower.