Cummins eyes 'legacy-defining' Ashes after Australia's WTC glory

Cummins is bidding to become the first Australia skipper to oversee an away Ashes series win since Steve Waugh back in 2001

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with the ICC Test Mace on the podium along with teammates. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 9:10 PM

Australia captain Pat Cummins is aiming for a "legacy-defining" Ashes series in England after leading his side to victory against India in the World Test Championship final.

Cummins's men succeeded inaugural WTC champion New Zealand as international cricket's premier red-ball team with a 209-run rout of India at The Oval.

ALSO READ:

The success was an ideal boost five days out from the first Test against arch-rivals England at Edgbaston, with Cummins bidding to become the first Australia skipper to oversee an away Ashes series win since Steve Waugh back in 2001.

"Whether we like it or not, Ashes series tend to define eras and teams," said Cummins.

"An Ashes (in England) is bloody hard to win. It's been 20-odd years so it's not going to be easy. If we win, that is legacy-defining stuff."

Australia's WTC victory was the culmination of a two-year programme of Tests that saw them win 12 out of 20 matches, with five draws and just three defeats.

Cummins stressed it was worth enjoying in itself, regardless of the upcoming Ashes.

"I think we'll sit around in the changing rooms for a while and then we'll find a nice sunny English garden somewhere this afternoon to sit back and celebrate," said the 30-year-old fast bowler.

"I know we've got a big series but we can worry about that in a couple days' time.

"You only get a few of these moments in your career where you can sit back, acknowledge a pretty special achievement and this is one of these times."

Defeat left India, beaten in the inaugural WTC final by New Zealand two years ago, still searching for their first major global title since 2013.

India captain Rohit Sharma suggested a full series, rather than a one-off game, should be used to determine the next champion.

But he accepted it would be tough to find room in an already-congested international calendar.

"I would love that, but is there time?" he asked. "In a big event like this, you need to have fair opportunities for both teams.

"A three-match series would be nice but it's about finding a window."

Brief scores:

Australia 1st innings 469 all out. India 1st innings 296 all out. Australia 2nd innings 270 for eight declared. India 2nd innings (target 444 runs) 234 all out (Virat Kohli 49, Ajinkya Rahane 46, Rohit Sharma 43; Nathan Lyon 4/41, Scott Boland 3/46, Mitchell Starc 2/77)