Viral video: Crowd calls Australian cricketers 'cheat' as Bairstow's dismissal sparks Ashes row

While English skipper Ben Stokes has questioned his opponent team's sporting spirit, Australia captain Pat Cummins has stressed that his side did nothing wrong

Photo: Twitter screenshot

by Trends Desk Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 2:07 PM

The gentleman’s game finds itself mired in controversy once again — this time at the home of cricket itself. English batter Jonny Bairstow dismissal in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s triggered a huge debate. The wicket came at a crucial juncture, placing the Australian cricket team at an advantageous position. The hosts lost the match by 43 runs. Bairstow’s dismissal infuriated the home crowd.

In a shocking video, which has now gone viral on social media, some members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) can be seen lashing out at the Aussies. Chants like “cheat, cheat” and “get the sandpaper” could be heard in the viral footage.

Australia batters David Warner and Usman Khawaja were seen in TV footage apparently confronting a few people in the Long Room during the lunch break.

MCC later said it had suspended three members over altercations with the Australian players. It said it maintained "that the behaviour of a small number of members was completely unacceptable" and "unreservedly apologised to the Australian team".

Based at Lord's, which it owns, the MCC acts as custodian and arbiter of the laws and spirit of cricket, according to the BCC.

Bairstow’s controversial dismissal occurred in the 52nd over of England’s second innings. The English wicketkeeper ducked a bouncer and moved outside the crease before the ball was dead. Making full use of the opportunity, Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey hit the stumps. Following Australia’s appeal, the decision was referred to the third umpire, who adjudged Bairstow to be run out.

The dismissal sparked a huge controversy, forcing experts and commentators to have a look at the MCC laws of cricket.

Law 20.1.2 clearly states that “the ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play".

While many believed that the ball wasn’t dead when Bairstow decided to leave his crease, a section of the spectators felt that the Australian wicketkeeper’s act was totally against the spirit of the game.

At the post-match presentation, English skipper Ben Stokes questioned the Australian cricket team’s sportsman spirit. Stokes said that he would never want to win a match in such a fashion.

“I am not disputing the fact it is out because it is out. If the shoe was on the other foot I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called over and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that. For Australia, it was a match-winning moment. Would I want to win a game in that manner? The answer for me is no,” Stokes said.

England coach Brendon McCullum echoed a similar sentiment. "In the end you've got to live with the decisions you make, and that's life. But I feel from our point of view, if we were in the same situation, we might've made a different decision,” McCullum told BBC.

The Australian camp had a totally different view on this matter. Defending Carey, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said that there was nothing wrong about it. “I think (Alex) Carey saw it happen a few balls previous. There was no pause. Catch it, straight away, have a throw at the stumps. I thought it was totally fair play. That's how the rule is. I know some people might disagree. Just like the catch yesterday, the rule is there. That's how I saw it,” Cummins said at the post-match presentation.

Despite Stokes’ phenomenal knock of 155, the hosts failed to claim victory in the second Ashes Test. Chasing a target of 371, England fell short by 43 runs. Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets each to bowl out England for 327.

England trail 2-0 in the five-match series. The third Test is scheduled to start from July 6 at Headingley, Leeds.

