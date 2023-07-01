Cricket World Cup: Pakistan to send security delegation to India to inspect venue

The survey is part of a routine protocol that takes place before the venue is decided for any match

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sat 1 Jul 2023, 1:33 PM

Pakistan will be sending a security delegation to India to inspect the venues for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup.

According to Indian media, the Pakistani government will decide when to send the delegation after a new chairman will be elected post their Eid holidays.

The authority will visit Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

PCB officials have said to Indian media that this is a routine inspection, which takes place with other countries too. Adding that a joint delegation always surveys the venue ahead of any match in any country as part of regular protocol.

ALSO READ: