Cricket World Cup 2023: Why star-studded India are the big favourites

Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023

India will go into the World Cup brimming with confidence, having won the Asia Cup comfortably before beating the Aussies in the recent one-day series.

Also, all of their players, who were coming back from injury, have got proper game time.

The home team must be relieved that their biggest weapon with the ball, Jasprit Bumrah, has made a great comeback from a serious back injury.

He has bowled exceptionally well in all the games and most importantly looked like the same bowler who could swing the ball both ways and bowl those special yorkers.

With Bumrah back and Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami showing fine rhythm and form, India's pace attack looks very strong.

In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav is looking dangerous and Axar Patel's injury has paved the way for the hugely experienced Ravichandran Ashwin's return.

India's biggest concern in the batting department was Shreyas Iyer who had suffered back spasm in the Asia Cup after returning from a long injury layoff.

But with a superb hundred against Australia in the recent series, Iyer proved his fitness and showed sparkling form.

Now the right-handed shot-maker looks set to be a part of the playing eleven.

In Suryakumar Yadav, who finally found his rhythm in ODIs and the exciting Ishan Kishan, India have good backups in case any of the batsmen have a poor run in the World Cup.

Of course, India's fortunes will depend on Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli at the top order. All three batting stars are in dazzling touch.

The middle-order featuring Iyer, KL Rahul and all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja looks solid.

Depending on the pitches, India would decide if they want an extra spinner in Ashwin or an extra pacer in Shardul Thakur.

But since India's first match against Australia is in Chennai where the pitch always seems to help the slow bowlers, Ashwin is likely to get the nod.

Whether it's Thakur or Ashwin, India will be confident of getting some runs from either one of them at number eight, which is so important for the balance of the team.

This team is indeed looking in top shape now. It's a team that has a classy top-order, solid middle-order, superb all-rounders and a potent bunch of spinners and pacers who will relish the home condition and the crowd support.

With a bit of luck (you need that in a tournament as big as the World Cup), India might go all the way and end their ICC trophy drought.

If they do lift the trophy in Ahmedabad on November 19, this Indian team will become the fourth side in a row to win the World Cup at home.

