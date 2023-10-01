Cricket World Cup 2023: Who are the top three favourites?

Some of the teams appear to hold better chances than others in this 10-team tournament

England captain Jos Buttler is among the most destructive batsmen in white-ball cricket. — AFP

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sun 1 Oct 2023, 7:47 PM

As the old saying goes you have to be in the race to win it, all ten squads will fancy their chances of lifting one-day cricket’s most coveted trophy on November 19.

However, like in most competitions, some of the teams appear to hold better chances than others given their pedigree, strengths, balance and conviction.

Here are the three teams who could be dominant forces at the ICC World Cup which starts on October 5 in India.

England

England is by far the most balanced of the 10 teams vying for glory in India. They boast a high-class top order supported by an outstanding five-pronged pace attack.

The abundance of talent in English colours is breathtaking and the resilience that they demonstrated in the Ashes against Australia will guarantee that they go all out to retain the trophy they won in 2019.

In skipper Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone, England have an array of explosive batsmen. The classy Joe Root is the glue that binds the batting unit together.

They also have a terrific pace attack featuring the red-hot Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, David Willey and Sam Curran.

This team also possess some serious all-rounders in Curran, Woakes, Livingstone and last. but not least, Adil Rashid, the world-class white-ball leg-spinner.

Without a doubt, England will be inspired by the return of Stokes who has come out of retirement with the hope of helping the team complete back-to-back World Cup triumphs.

Squad:

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

ICC ODI ranking: 5

World Cup record: One title (2019)

Australia captain Pat Cummins will lead a world-class pace attack. — AFP

Australia

Like the All Blacks in rugby Australia’s Baggy Green have always spelled fear. But up-and-down recent form coupled with injuries to key players has diluted the venom that Pat Cummins and his team will bring to the table.

In the four ODI series that they have played this year, the Aussies have won two, against England and India, but lost to South Africa and most recently India during their World Cup preparations.

Batting has been the backbone of the five-time champions with a line-up featuring high-quality ODI specialists David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and the explosive Glenn Maxwell. This can also be said of their dangerous attack which is spearheaded by Cummins and is bolstered by the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green.

With Green, Stoinis, Maxwell and Marsh being top all-rounders, Australia are a formidable team. But their hopes will also depend on the form of Adam Zampa whose leg-spin could be key if Australia have to play on turning tracks in some matches.

Squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

ICC ODI ranking: 3

World Cup record: Five titles (1987, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015)

India

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is a white-ball legend. — AFP

India go into the tournament with a strong chance of lifting the title for the third time after 1983 and 2011. While their first came on foreign soil in the UK, the second was achieved on home turf and that’s what makes the hosts the team to beat.

While India’s perceived strength lies with its batters like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Subhman Gill, this World Cup could be won by its bowlers – fast bowlers.

For a country that was historically dependent on spinners for success, the modern Indian team boasts a lethal pace attack led by returning fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who is backed by a battery of seamers featuring Mohammed Siraj, Mohamed Shami, Shardul Thakur and skipper Hardick Pandya.

Siraj demonstrated his intent when delivering a devastating spell to in the Asia Cup final recently.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja add pizazz to a luxurious bowling department.

But it remains to be seen if this team can absorb the pressure of playing the World Cup in front of the home fans.

Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

ICC ODI ranking: 1

World Cup record: Two titles (1983, 2011)

