Cricket World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar's cheeky take on Mitchell Marsh's knock against Sri Lanka

Gavaskar jokingly asked the Australian, “Didn’t your father ever teach you to play like this? [gestures with a defensive shot] because all you’re doing is bang, bang, bang”

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 17 Oct 2023, 5:57 PM

Australia's Mitchell Marsh came up with a brilliant knock of 52 against Sri Lanka to guide his side to their first win of the World Cup 2023 on Monday. After the game, the Aussie all-rounder and legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar were involved in a fun-filling conversation in Lucknow.

Gavaskar jokingly asked Mitchell, “Didn’t your father ever teach you to play like this? [gestures with a defensive shot] because all you’re doing is bang, bang, bang.”

Responding to Gavaskar’s query, Mitchell promptly said, “I am just making up for his poor strike rates!”

Mitchell’s father Geoff Marsh, who played against Gavaskar, has a strike rate of 55.93 in 117 ODIs. Mitchell, on the other hand, enjoys a sublime strike rate of 93.85 having featured in 82 ODIs.

Mitchell Marsh’s destructive knock against Sri Lanka comprised nine boundaries. Chasing a total of 210 against the Asian side, Mitchell and Marnus Labuschagne weaved a solid partnership of 56. Later, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis produced a valuable knock of 58 off 59 balls as the Aussies clinched a much-needed five-wicket victory. After the game, Mitchell praised Inglis for his stupendous knock.

“I felt like I was batting well tonight and I probably got ahead of myself (on the run-out). The boys were calm and the way we finished it off was great. I actually went for one over, but I was shut down. We have a heap of options - three quicks, Zampa, Maxwell, Stoin and myself. He [Cummins] always has a calm demeanour. The way he bowled and his bowling changes were fantastic. Inglis is a fighter and loves a contest. He plays spin well and backs his skills. First of all, he has power and hopefully, it's the start of a long career for him,” Mitchell was quoted as saying to official broadcasters Star Sports.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa was named player of the match for his terrific figures of 4/47 in eight overs. Pace duo of Mitchell Starc and skipper Pat Cummins scalped two wickets each for the five-time champions.

Australia currently find themselves at the eighth spot in the World Cup 2023 standings with two points from three games. In their next World Cup 2023 fixture, Australia will be up against Pakistan on Friday, October 20.

ALSO READ: