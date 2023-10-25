Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka hope Silverwood insights can help topple England

Silverwood was England's pace bowling coach when they won the 2019 ODI World Cup

Sri Lanka's coach Chris Silverwood. — AFP

By Reuters Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 9:19 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 9:32 AM

Sri Lanka will rely on coach Chris Silverwood's insights when they face his former team England in the World Cup, but the 1996 champions must be prepared for a battle against a wounded side, all-rounder Angelo Mathews said on Wednesday.

Silverwood was England's pace bowling coach when they won the 2019 title and took the top job later that year, before he stepped down following the team's meek surrender in the Ashes series against Australia in 2022.

The 48-year-old has since taken the reins at Sri Lanka and Mathews believes his deep knowledge of the England players could be the X-factor when the teams square off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday hoping to revive their sagging fortunes.

"Obviously, Chris knows in and out of most of their players and we've had discussions about the team as well," Mathews told reporters. "We have to play our A game to win against a strong English team.

"Even though they haven't played to their potential, they're a very dangerous team. It's a good wicket, small outfield and we have to fight fire with fire because they're going to come really hard at us and we're up for the challenge."

England all-rounder Moeen Ali earlier said Silverwood would have a point to prove against his former side, who have won only one out of their four games - the same as Sri Lanka.

"He's a good coach and I'm sure he'll be thinking about that. But they've only won one as well, so I know they're going to want to get on this winning run as well as anybody else," Moeen said.

"I think he'll be thinking more about that and his own team. But I'm sure deep down, like everybody else would, you're trying to prove a point. It might motivate him even more."

ALSO READ: