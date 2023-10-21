Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka beat Netherlands by 5 wickets

The Dutch had shocked South Africa in their previous match

Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 4:58 PM

Sri Lanka ensured there wouldn't be another upset, beating the Netherlands by 5 wickets in a World Cup match in Lucknow on Saturday.

Sadeera Samarawickrama top scored for Sri Lanka with 91 in their chase as they won with 10 balls to spare.

Earlier, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek hit maiden one-day international fifties as the Netherlands recovered from a poor start to post 262.

The 35-year-old Engelbrecht reached his milestone off 65 balls with three fours and one six as the Dutch returned to action for the first time since their shock win against South Africa.

Van Beek went to his fifty from 68 balls with just a single boundary.

South African-born Engelbrecht and New Zealand native Van Beek helped the Dutch recover from 91-6, putting on a seventh-wicket partnership of 130.

It was ended when left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka clean-bowled Englebrecht for 70 with the score on 221.

Van Beek was eventually dismissed for 59 when he became recalled fast bowler Kasun Rajitha's fourth victim.

Madushanka finished with figures of 4-49 while Rajitha had 4-50.

Worryingly for the Sri Lankans, they coughed up 33 extras, 26 of which were wides.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, the Netherlands saw Rajitha send back Vikramjit Singh (four), Max O'Dowd (16) and Colin Ackermann (29) as they slipped to 54-3.

Madushanka picked up Bas de Leede (six) and Teja Nidamanuru (nine), before spinner Maheesh Theekshana grabbed the key wicket of skipper Colin Edwards (16).

The Dutch went 20 overs without hitting a boundary before Engelbrecht and Van Beek launched their rescue act.

Sri Lanka are the only team in the 10-nation tournament yet to win a game after three successive defeats.

