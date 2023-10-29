Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill's struggle for big knocks is a concern

The gifted shot-maker has just made 104 runs in four matches so far

Indian batsman Shubman Gill. — AFP

By Anis Sajan Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 9:51 PM

When the World Cup began, all eyes were on Shubman Gill, the new prince of Indian cricket.

He was in great form, having scored 1248 runs — the highest by any player — going into the World Cup.

Fans were expecting a run feast from the new heir to Virat Kohli. But he was ruled out of the first two games due to viral fever.

He looked good in his comeback match at Ahmedabad against Pakistan only to lose his wicket against the run of play.

In his next game against Bangladesh, Gill got into his groove and scored a half-century before throwing it away.

Against the Kiwis, he scored a brisk 26 but got out while going for a slash at third man.

And in Sunday's game against England, Gill was anxious to score as he was trying to step out every second ball. He could not get going on a sluggish pitch and was dismissed for just 9.

This is not the Shubman Gill we saw before the start of the World Cup.

The gifted shot-maker has just made 104 runs in four matches so far. India have been placed well in the World Cup with six wins out of six games and hence Gill's form has gone unnoticed.

But India would need big runs from Gill in the knockout stages. He needs to give himself time and get into his groove to get big runs. He does not look out of form, it's just the eagerness to get quick runs which is costing him his wicket.

The fans will be hoping Gill gets his mojo back and helps India win this World Cup.