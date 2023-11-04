UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain stops play between Pakistan and New Zealand

Pakistan were going strong in pursuit of New Zealand's 401 and were 160-1 with opener Fakhar Zaman racing to a century

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

How to boost your memory power: Psychological tricks and tips
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman. — PTI
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman. — PTI

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 3:46 PM

Last updated: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 3:47 PM

Rain stopped play during the World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Pakistan were going strong in pursuit of New Zealand 401 and were 160-1 with opener Fakhar Zaman racing to a century, when the rains came down. Captain Babar Azam was on 47.

Pakistan still need 242 runs from 28.3 overs. The DLS par score after 21.3 overs is 150 and Pakistan are 10 runs ahead.

Earlier, Rachin Ravindra hit his third century of the tournament while Kane Williamson just missed a hundred as New Zealand racked up 401-6.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Sports