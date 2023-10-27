Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against South Africa

The match is taking place in MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in their World Cup match in Chennai in MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, /Mohammad Wasim Jr.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

