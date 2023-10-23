Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against Afghanistan

The bronze sculpture will act as a permanent reminder of the Italian's unparalleled contribution to racing at Ascot
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in their World Cup match in Chennai on Monday.
Shadab Khan replaced Mohammad Nawaz in Pakistan's playing eleven. Nawaz is down with fever.
Afghanistan brought in an extra spinner in Noor Ahmad at the expense of pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.
