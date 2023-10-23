Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against Afghanistan

Shadab Khan replaced Mohammad Nawaz in Pakistan's playing eleven

Photo: PTI

By PTI Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in their World Cup match in Chennai on Monday.

Shadab Khan replaced Mohammad Nawaz in Pakistan's playing eleven. Nawaz is down with fever.

Afghanistan brought in an extra spinner in Noor Ahmad at the expense of pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad.

ALSO READ: