Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan win by 21 runs against New Zealand after match called off due to rain

A total of 12 motorsport events including the Hankook 24 Hours Dubai, F4 UAE Championship and Asian Le Mans IS set to take place between November and April
Pakistan won their World Cup match by 21 (DLS method) against New Zealand after the match was called off due to rain.
Pakistan were 200-1 in 25.3 overs when the rains came down again.
More to follow.
ALSO READ:
A total of 12 motorsport events including the Hankook 24 Hours Dubai, F4 UAE Championship and Asian Le Mans IS set to take place between November and April
The English club’s all-time women’s appearance leader sees the big difference in the global level of the women's game being reflected in the UAE
The Vipers will be looking to go one better in Season 2 after finishing runners-up to Gulf Giants last year
Action begins in January 19, 2024 with defending champions Gulf Giants set to face Sharjah Warriors in the tournament opener
I'm giving it the best possible shot I can, said Tanisha Crasto who won the Abu Dhabi Masters title with Ashwini Ponnappa
The new partnership will include youth clinics, player appearances, and financial support
Despite a hole-in-one and closing birdie Louis Gaughan had to settle for the runner-up position at Abu Dhabi's Yas Links
Young Italian retains his overall lead from Spain’s Joan Domingo as Thailand’s Chanatip Tongglum claims day's honours