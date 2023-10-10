Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in second match at Hyderabad

The team earlier won their game against the Netherlands as well

Photo: PTI

by Web Desk Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 9:00 PM

Pakistan have won their ICC Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka today at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Their score was 345/4.

Earlier, Pakistan beat the Netherlands by 81 runs at the same venue. That was their opening game in the tournament.

More to follow