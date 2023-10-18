Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand wins against Afghanistan by 149 runs

South African Zander Lombard carded a bogey-free 64 to finish as the nearest challenger
New Zealand made it four wins from four at the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday with a 149-run thrashing of Afghanistan who came crashing back down after their shock win over defending champions England.
The Black Caps scored 288-6 with Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham and Will Young all making half centuries as Afghanistan paid a heavy price for five dropped catches.
Rahmat Shah top scored for Afghanistan but his 36 runs occupied 62 balls before his team were dismissed for just 139 in 34.4 overs.
A two-shot win helps him qualify for the Luckiest Ball on Earth final
All three go through to the DP World Tour Championship Luckiest Ball on Earth UAE Grand Final with a ticket to the Rolex Pro-Am at stake
The performance helped the Tower Links Golf Club player bag the First Qualifier for the 2023 – 2024 EGF Men’s Order of Merit
The inaugural edition of the championship is scheduled for October 20 at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City
Mapei were deserving champions on the day with their teams finishing first and second
Miami here we come for the $50 millionLIV Golf Team Championship
A total of 24 pairs competed in the tournament with the top three pairs qualifying for the UAE Grand Final