Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand bowl Sri Lanka out for 171 in crucial clash

Fast bowler Trent Boult claimed three wickets as New Zealand ripped through Sri Lanka's batting on Thursday in their bid to earn a semifinal spot at the World Cup. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 171.

New Zealand elected to field first and the bowlers backed up the decision with regular wickets despite an attacking 51 by Kusal Perera in Bengaluru.

Sri Lanka were tottering at 74-5 in 10 overs after Lockie Ferguson sent back the left-handed Perera, who hit nine fours and two sixes in his 28-ball knock at a venue where rain is predicted in the evening.

Left-arm quick Boult stood out after the wickets of skipper Kusal Mendis (six), Sadeera Samarawickrama (one) and Charith Asalanka (eight), who was given not out but the Kiwis successfully reviewed the decision in their favour.

After winning their opening four matches, New Zealand have lost as many on the trot to sit fourth in the standings, level on eight points with Pakistan and Afghanistan.

To clinch the last semifinal place and join India, South Africa and Australia, the Black Caps must win their final pool game in Bengaluru and also finish with a higher net run rate than the other two teams in the hunt.

Defeat would mean they will hope Pakistan and Afghanistan both lose their final matches against England and South Africa respectively, with net run rate coming into play again.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in fit-again seamer Lockie Ferguson for spinner Ish Sodhi.

Ninth-placed Sri Lanka cannot qualify for the knockouts and are seeking a victory to boost their chances of finishing in the top eight to secure a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Sri Lanka brought in all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne for Kasun Rajitha.

