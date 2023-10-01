Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand always punch above their weight

M. S. Kim and S. E. Lim narrowly denied at UAE International Pairs Qualifier at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club
What is that New Zealand do which helps them qualify for the business end of almost ICC 50-over World Cup? They were runners-up in the last two tournaments. In fact, they came very close to beating England four years ago before losing the final on boundary count in a dramatic Super Over.
One of the main reasons for their success has always been their captains — be it Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson who have led the team from the front and the rest have backed their captain.
The players go about doing their job silently. Since the tournament's start, New Zealand have made it to the semifinals in 1975, 1979, 1992, 1999, 2007 and 2011.
Now the team picked for the 15th edition of the World Cup in India is not spin-heavy. But mind you, they made it to the semifinals in 2011 when the World Cup was also played on slower tracks in India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
They have started well very well, winning the warm-up game against Pakistan chasing down almost 350 against Pakistan.
The Kiwi fans must be relieved seeing their captain Kane Williamson, who is coming back from a long injury layoff, hit a sparkling half-century against the Pakistanis.
New Zealand also read the conditions better than other teams and they can adapt faster than other opponents.
With a bowling attack featuring top-quality pacers, good spinners and a reliable batting unit, New Zealand could yet again make a deep run in the World Cup.
ALSO READ:
M. S. Kim and S. E. Lim narrowly denied at UAE International Pairs Qualifier at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club
U.S. Open quarter finalist Zheng Qinwen claims tennis gold as India's shooters break the world record as when winning gold in the 50m team rifle competition
Kimia Yousofi, who resettled in Australia last year, says she represents Afghan girls who don't have permission for education and sports
During his tenure with the Three Lions he helped them win the ODI tournament in 2019 and the T20 World Cup in 2022
Abu Dhabi Showdown Week promises a range of exciting events highlighted by Open workouts and the ceremonial weigh-ins
Dubai Based Chiara Noja and Kristyna Napoleaova confirmed next month’s Hong Kong Golf Club spectacular
The highlight of their round was on the back nine where they scored 24 points on the Earth course
China's poster-girl Zhang pips Haughey to 50m freestyle gold