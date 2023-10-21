Cricket World Cup 2023: Klaasen ton powers South Africa to huge total against England

Big scoring World Cup match looks set for a thrilling finish at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen batted through the pain barrier to make a brilliant century in a crunch World Cup match against England in Mumbai on Saturday.
Klaasen, repeatedly troubled by cramp on a hot and humid day, hit a six and a four off successive deliveries from fast bowler Mark Wood to complete a 61-ball hundred -- only his fourth in 45 one-day internationals.
The Proteas, sent into bat at the Wankhede Stadium, racked up a mammoth 399-7 against the struggling reigning champions.
