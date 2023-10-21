Cricket World Cup 2023: Klaasen ton powers South Africa to huge total against England

The Proteas, sent into bat in Mumbai, racked up a mammoth 399-7 against the struggling reigning champions

South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen. — PTI

By AFP Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 4:44 PM

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen batted through the pain barrier to make a brilliant century in a crunch World Cup match against England in Mumbai on Saturday.

Klaasen, repeatedly troubled by cramp on a hot and humid day, hit a six and a four off successive deliveries from fast bowler Mark Wood to complete a 61-ball hundred -- only his fourth in 45 one-day internationals.

The Proteas, sent into bat at the Wankhede Stadium, racked up a mammoth 399-7 against the struggling reigning champions.

ALSO READ: