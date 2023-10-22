Cricket World Cup 2023: India win toss and opt to bowl against New Zealand

Six-time DP World Tour winner Fleetwood made a guest appearance at the Fire Course as he joined forces with Club Manager Stephen Hubner
India won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the World Cup match on Sunday.
The match is taking place in Dharamshala, in India's northen state of Himachal Pradesh.
Playing XIs:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
