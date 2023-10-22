UAE

Cricket World Cup 2023: India win toss and opt to bowl against New Zealand

The match is taking place in Dharamshala, in India's northern state of Himachal Pradesh

Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM

Last updated: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 12:11 PM

India won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the World Cup match on Sunday.

The match is taking place in Dharamshala, in India's northen state of Himachal Pradesh.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult


